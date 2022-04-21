Interactive: Earth Day quiz

Be the first to know
The man had a dental exam near his home in Antioch, Ill. As his dentist finished filling a tooth, the 60-year-old accidently breathed in a small metal pin released from a dental tool.
A federal judge voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transit as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.
Video shows a Michigan police officer struggling with a Black man over a Taser before fatally shooting him in the head while the man was face down on the ground.
Twitter said in a statement Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a "poison pill" defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to buy the company and take it private.
An inmate set to be the first man executed in South Carolina in more than a decade has decided to die by firing squad rather than the electric chair.
Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.
The man's supervisor chastised him for "stealing his co-workers'" joy and "being a little girl," according to a lawsuit.
Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating an early morning shooting at a club in Hampton County that is the third mass shooting over the Easter weekend, the second in South Carolina.
Police have arrested a 22-year-old male in connection with a shooting that left 14 people injured at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital.
Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release Monday that the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.” Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.
