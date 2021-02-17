Insurers question claims process in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

“We don’t know if the debtors are willing to propose a plan that that will impact the insurers’ rights in any way,” Goodman said. “We don’t know if the insurers will fund anything.”

An attorney for the Boy Scouts told Silverstein that the Irving, Texas-based organization needs to exit bankruptcy by late summer and hopes to file a plan within the next few weeks, with a hearing in April seeking court approval of the proposal.

Meanwhile, plaintiffs attorneys say it’s not surprising that many claims were submitted by attorneys shortly before the deadline on behalf of their clients. They contend that attorneys for the insurance companies are basing their arguments on questionable statistics involving claims that have been submitted, and that they should not be allowed to rummage through the files of plaintiffs’ attorneys based on speculation that some lawyers are abusing the claims process.

But Tancred Schiavoni, an attorney for the insurers, noted that while Silverstein authorized plaintiffs attorneys last year to sign claim forms on behalf of their clients, she also cautioned that doing so was “ill advised,” and could result in attorneys becoming fact witnesses who could be subject to deposition.

“They were warned, but they went ahead and did it anyway,” Schiavoni said.

The judge gave no indication on when she would rule.

