Insurer CEO eyes future filled with telehealth, home visits

Q: What is the biggest trend consumers will see in coverage over the next few years?

A: You will see more of a blending of the lines between insurers and (care) delivery systems. I think you also see more at-home care. We bought a company that does chronic care. We think those kinds of services are going to become more popular as technology supports care delivery in the home, which is much more convenient, much more cost effective.

Q: COVID-19 vaccines have been administered for a few months now. Have you seen any changes in medical claims from this?

A: Claims typically lag by anywhere from 90 to 120 days. It’s too early to see a difference. But we’re encouraged by the rollout of the vaccine.

Q: Are you worried about spring break?

A: I am always concerned when I see people in close proximity to each other not wearing masks, and they are not following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance ahead of when we should be taking those risks. I think it’s a little too soon for that to be happening.

Q: Shortly before the pandemic hit, Florida Blue said it would start a program that connects some Medicare Advantage customers with college students or people who can offer companionship. Why?