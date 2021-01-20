Insider trading sentence of Vegas gambler commuted by Trump

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas professional gambler, real estate mogul and philanthropist who was convicted in an insider trading case said Wednesday he's grateful his prison sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump.

William “Billy” Walters said in a statement issued through publicists that he’ll continue to pursue a lawsuit against federal law enforcement officials in New York who won his conviction in 2017 in a case that drew headlines for its ties to professional golfer Phil Mickelson.

“I am thankful to the president and extremely grateful for the longstanding support of friends and family, especially my wife, Susan,” Walters said.

Walters was convicted of conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud after prosecutors told a jury that Walters helped Michelson earn $1 million in 2012 with stock trades in a Dallas-based company so the golfer cold cover gambling debts.

The Securities and Exchange Commission cited Mickelson for the trades in a lawsuit, and Mickelson agreed to repay the money. Mickelson was not charged.