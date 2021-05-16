Insider Q&A: Sophie Zhang, Facebook whistleblower

But there are many people also who joined Facebook because they wanted to make it better. I was very upfront with them when I joined. I don’t think Facebook is making the world a better place. And I told them I wanted to fix it.

Q: Is there a concern among employees about the company’s image?

A: I think employees have gotten more pessimistic over time. But there's also a very strong insularity and perhaps paranoia toward the mainstream press. People are skeptical of what the press says about the company.

I don’t want to diminish that Facebook has been very open historically. We had regular access to the CEO. I was able to, as a very low level employee, be involved in our discussions with a company vice president. But it’s also been changing over time because of fear and worry about employee leaks.

Q: Who is doing the work you did now?

A: I don’t know. I was the only person who was going out on my own to look for this behavior rather than waiting for people to tell us that something was going on. The reason I found so many things so easily was because there was so much low-hanging fruit.

Q: Facebook says it's taking down many inauthentic accounts and has sought to dismiss your story.

A: So this is a very typical Facebook response, by which I mean that they are not actually answering the question. Suppose your spouse asks you, “Did you clean up the dishes yesterday?" And you respond by saying, “I always prioritize cleaning the dishes. I make sure to clean the dishes. I do not want there to be dirty dishes." It’s an answer that may make sense, but it does not actually answer that question.

