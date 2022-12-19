Inside the ugly fight to become the next Republican chair

Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin tells CNN's Jake Tapper that "there's no time to waste" for his colleagues to rally behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
NEW YORK — Struggling to unify after another disappointing election, the Republican National Committee is consumed by an increasingly nasty leadership fight as the GOP navigates its delicate relationship with former President Donald Trump.
"It'll be ugly as hell for a while," longtime RNC member Ron Kaufman said.
The fight has been largely overshadowed by the equally contentious struggle to become the new Republican House Speaker, with that election set for the first week in January. But both represent critical selections as the GOP works to overcome six years of electoral underperformance heading into another presidential election.
As the Republicans' national political arm, the RNC will raise and spend hundreds of millions of dollars in building or rebuilding the party's framework, in campaign messaging and in the presidential nomination process.
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel speaks June 29 to a packed room at the opening of the RNC's new Hispanic Community Center in Suwanee, Ga.
Ben Gray, Associated Press
Ronna McDaniel, 49, Trump's hand-picked choice to lead the committee and the niece of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, is running for a fourth consecutive term. But she is facing a rising wave of discontent from Trump's "MAGA" movement.
In an interview, McDaniel said she notified Trump of her intention to seek another term but did not explicitly ask for his support. She said she "didn't think it would be appropriate to be asking for any endorsements" given that party rules require the RNC to remain neutral in the next presidential primary.
McDaniel demurred when asked whether she wanted Trump's support.
"I think the most important support right now is the members," she said. "These are leaders in the party, the grassroots leaders."
California attorney Harmeet Dhillon has emerged as the MAGA favorite to challenge McDaniel, who secured commitments from more than 100 of the RNC's 168 voting members earlier this month. Dhillon is working to peel away some of that support ahead of the formal vote at January's annual winter meeting in California.
Dhillon said she also notified Trump of her candidacy in a brief phone call shortly before she made her intentions public this month. She did not explicitly ask for his endorsement, although she said Trump did not discourage her.
Dhillon, whose law firm earned more than $400,000 representing Trump and his political organizations in the 2022 midterms, said she would leave her law practice if elected chair. The 53-year-old California attorney, who was born in India, also vowed to remain independent in what is expected to be a crowded 2024 presidential primary contest.
Still, Dhillon defends Trump against Republicans who blame him for the party's disappointing performance in the November midterm elections. The GOP won a narrow House majority, but a host of Trump's hand-picked candidates lost key elections for the Senate and governor.
"It's not any one person's fault," Dhillon said. "And I frankly think it's a little too convenient to say it's Donald Trump's fault. Donald Trump hasn't been the president for the last two years."
Dhillon railed against Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, a frequent Trump target, for not investing enough money in important Senate contests. Actually, McConnell and his allies spent tens of millions of dollars more than Trump's political action committee in the midterms.
"You have Mitch McConnell, because he hates Trump, refusing to support candidates that President Trump endorsed, which I think is really appalling. And I blame him for the Senate losses," Dhillon said.
Meanwhile, McDaniel is facing criticism from a growing chorus of Republicans eager to change course. Her critics include several high-profile Trump loyalists, including Fox News hosts and prominent MAGA figures on social media.
One frequent Trump critic, RNC member Bill Palatucci, said he would support Dhillon because McDaniel has essentially become Trump's "tool" in recent years. He cited her decisions to stay silent on some of Trump's more egregious behavior and to spend millions of dollars on his legal fees.
"There's just gotta be a change," Palatucci said, describing the committee commitments to McDaniel as "soft." "RNC members are experienced pols who know how to look you right in the eye and say, 'I love you,' and then walk into the voting booth and slit your throat."
RNC members are being flooded with emails from Republican voters and activists who support Dhillon's candidacy. The deluge comes after Dhillon and her allies shared the committee's personal emails on social media.
Steve Scheffler, an Iowa-based RNC member who supports McDaniel, said he's receiving 50 to 70 emails each day from Republicans, many of them angry, weighing in on the leadership fight.
"Most of them are like, 'Ronna's gotta go,'" Scheffler said.
Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward said she's received "a few thousand emails" in recent days. "NOT ONE regular person not affiliated with the current RNC apparatus has urged me to retain Ronna Romney McDaniel as Chair," Ward tweeted.
Key members of Trump's team notified members in private conversations that Trump remains supportive of McDaniel's reelection.
Trump's allies note that his strategy could change at any time — especially as conservative media line up against McDaniel.
Zip codes donating the most money to Donald Trump
The 2022 midterm elections put former President Donald Trump's political influence, both within the Republican party and among the voting public, to the test.
Trump endorsed more than two dozen Republican candidates. While the GOP expected a "red wave" to deliver overwhelming control of both houses of Congress, the results were significantly more muted.
Democrats retained control of the Senate; and while Republicans have the House, the margin of success proved to be narrower than pro-Trump devotees anticipated. However, candidates that were given the thumbs up by Trump did not overwhelmingly win as expected.
Exactly how the election results will affect Trump's fundraising efforts remains to be seen. But Trump committees raised millions of dollars before the midterms, particularly after the FBI raided his Florida Mar-a-Lago home. In fact, by the end of July 2022, the political action committee Save America (one of Trump's largest PAC affiliates) had accumulated more than
$99 million on Trump's behalf. While there are few restrictions on how Trump can use that money if he doesn't end up running for the presidency in 2024, he may not be able to use the millions already raised if he does, according to experts.
So, exactly where is the bulk of Trump support money coming from? The areas of the nation and the communities within them vary wildly. Republican-leaning voters are assumed to be older, predominantly white, well-educated, and more affluent than average. And while this is certainly true in many pockets of the country—such asPalm Beach, Florida, which is
home to many seniors, and one zip code in New York City that's around 80% white and among the Big Aple's richest sections—there are exceptions.
Take Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin, a small community just 30 miles outside the capital city of Madison. This township's zip code appears on this list, but the area went for Biden in 2020. Rhode Island is a deeply blue state, yet the community of Wyoming, population 233, donated to Trump at a higher rate than major metros like Reno, Nevada. And then there is Plain, Wisconsin, an only
slightly conservative subsection of liberal Sauk County where less than 17% of the population holds a college degree.
In short, such variety speaks to the reach of Trump's continued influence despite very recent attempts by the Republican party to
distance itself from him amidst the results of the 2022 midterms. Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records from Jan. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022, to compile a list of the 50 zip codes that have donated the most money to Donald Trump over the last two years. Each zip code is ranked by its total donation amount to the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign committee, filing as the Make America Great Again PAC.
Only FEC-processed records from unique individuals (as opposed to outside groups or committees) were considered. Slides also include the number of donations made toward Trump's campaign in that zip code and in the state overall. Demographic and population information is derived from the Census Bureau. The townships listed beside each zip code represent the most sizable community within that respective zip code, but do not necessarily encompass its entire population. They are offered as a geographic frame of reference.
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images
#50. 25276 (Spencer, West Virginia)
- Donations per 1K people: $434.23 ($3,233 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.4 (3 donations)
- Population: 7,446
- Median household income: $33,121
- Total in West Virginia: $32,633 (2,523 donations)
Richie Diesterheft // Wikimedia Commons
#49. 53578 (Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $437.09 ($2,800 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.2 (1 donations)
- Population: 6,406
- Median household income: $65,018
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Edit6212 // Wikimedia Commons
#48. 61046 (Lanark, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $440.92 ($1,025 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.2 (12 donations)
- Population: 2,325
- Median household income: $65,435
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. 18972 (Uppr Blck Edy, Pennsylvania)
- Donations per 1K people: $444.41 ($1,431 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.4 (11 donations)
- Population: 3,220
- Median household income: $83,401
- Total in Pennsylvania: $233,511 (19,073 donations)
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#46. 78124 (Marion, Texas)
- Donations per 1K people: $452.21 ($2,963 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.4 (9 donations)
- Population: 6,553
- Median household income: $73,724
- Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)
Darrylpearson // Wikimedia Commons
#45. 96027 (Etna, California)
- Donations per 1K people: $457.28 ($1,039 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.7 (13 donations)
- Population: 2,273
- Median household income: $56,801
- Total in California: $834,772 (75,345 donations)
Daniel Lane Nelson // Shutterstock
#44. 80807 (Burlington, Colorado)
- Donations per 1K people: $459.25 ($2,048 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.7 (12 donations)
- Population: 4,460
- Median household income: $55,174
- Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)
Lesleyanne Ryan // Shutterstock
#43. 89501 (Reno, Nevada)
- Donations per 1K people: $463.22 ($2,054 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 9.2 (41 donations)
- Population: 4,435
- Median household income: $44,393
- Total in Nevada: $73,985 (14,915 donations)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#42. 2898 (Wyoming, Rhode Island)
- Donations per 1K people: $469.83 ($534 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.6 (3 donations)
- Population: 1,137
- Median household income: $67,679
- Total in Rhode Island: $9,986 (893 donations)
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#41. 33042 (Cudjoe Key, Florida)
- Donations per 1K people: $483.76 ($3,150 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 12.3 (80 donations)
- Population: 6,512
- Median household income: $91,352
- Total in Florida: $609,223 (54,214 donations)
Dale Kortum // Shutterstock
#40. 10162 (New York, New York)
- Donations per 1K people: $484.27 ($601 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 21.8 (27 donations)
- Population: 1,240
- Median household income: $96,555
- Total in New York: $308,516 (27,643 donations)
Eric Urquhart // Shutterstock
#39. 53583 (Sauk City, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $488.45 ($2,945 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.7 (4 donations)
- Population: 6,029
- Median household income: $75,846
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#38. 33480 (Palm Beach, Florida)
- Donations per 1K people: $498.52 ($5,300 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 27.2 (289 donations)
- Population: 10,631
- Median household income: $141,328
- Total in Florida: $609,223 (54,214 donations)
pisaphotography // Shutterstock
#37. 98281 (Point Roberts, Washington)
- Donations per 1K people: $511.09 ($562 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 37.3 (41 donations)
- Population: 1,100
- Median household income: $52,692
- Total in Washington: $176,454 (16,967 donations)
Madereugeneandrew // Wikimedia Commons
#36. 68638 (Fullerton, Nebraska)
- Donations per 1K people: $511.51 ($1,000 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.5 (1 donations)
- Population: 1,955
- Median household income: $53,207
- Total in Nebraska: $43,700 (3,663 donations)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. 82730 (Upton, Wyoming)
- Donations per 1K people: $514.63 ($950 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (3 donations)
- Population: 1,846
- Median household income: $58,269
- Total in Wyoming: $26,181 (1,314 donations)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#34. 28594 (Emerald Isle, North Carolina)
- Donations per 1K people: $519.44 ($1,917 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3. (11 donations)
- Population: 3,691
- Median household income: $84,457
- Total in North Carolina: $133,069 (16,755 donations)
Lewis Directed Films // Shutterstock
#33. 21874 (Willards, Maryland)
- Donations per 1K people: $522.20 ($1,001 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (3 donations)
- Population: 1,917
- Median household income: $45,898
- Total in Maryland: $87,365 (8,528 donations)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#32. 37215 (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Donations per 1K people: $528.86 ($12,187 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.7 (63 donations)
- Population: 23,044
- Median household income: $122,715
- Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#31. 2199 (Boston, Massachusetts)
- Donations per 1K people: $531.36 ($763 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.5 (5 donations)
- Population: 1,435
- Median household income: $106,250
- Total in Massachusetts: $134,720 (8,456 donations)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#30. 42544 (Nancy, Kentucky)
- Donations per 1K people: $548.57 ($3,055 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.9 (16 donations)
- Population: 5,569
- Median household income: $38,143
- Total in Kentucky: $59,506 (4,114 donations)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#29. 72137 (Rose Bud, Arkansas)
- Donations per 1K people: $548.95 ($1,200 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.9 (2 donations)
- Population: 2,186
- Median household income: $42,567
- Total in Arkansas: $27,294 (4,492 donations)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#28. 85377 (Carefree, Arizona)
- Donations per 1K people: $557.70 ($2,002 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 12.8 (46 donations)
- Population: 3,589
- Median household income: $109,883
- Total in Arizona: $205,609 (17,955 donations)
Lonnie Paulson // Shutterstock
#27. 76453 (Gordon, Texas)
- Donations per 1K people: $557.89 ($802 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 4.2 (6 donations)
- Population: 1,438
- Median household income: $70,179
- Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
#26. 97623 (Bonanza, Oregon)
- Donations per 1K people: $563.72 ($1,506 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 7.9 (21 donations)
- Population: 2,672
- Median household income: $45,703
- Total in Oregon: $100,666 (8,048 donations)
Jesse Wagstaff // Wikimedia Commons
#25. 59079 (Shepherd, Montana)
- Donations per 1K people: $565.39 ($2,054 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 4.4 (16 donations)
- Population: 3,632
- Median household income: $61,750
- Total in Montana: $41,048 (3,046 donations)
Philip Bird LRPS CPAGB // Shutterstock
#24. 85334 (Ehrenberg, Arizona)
- Donations per 1K people: $567.16 ($570 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2. (2 donations)
- Population: 1,005
- Median household income: $38,393
- Total in Arizona: $205,609 (17,955 donations)
University of College // Shutterstock
#23. 57567 (Philip, South Dakota)
- Donations per 1K people: $584.17 ($792 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.7 (5 donations)
- Population: 1,356
- Median household income: $36,845
- Total in South Dakota: $21,405 (1,579 donations)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#22. 61776 (Towanda, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $585.90 ($665 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.3 (6 donations)
- Population: 1,135
- Median household income: $107,175
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
A mcmurray // Wikimedia Commons
#21. 22747 (Washington, Virginia)
- Donations per 1K people: $594.77 ($750 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,261
- Median household income: $74,700
- Total in Virginia: $191,641 (14,450 donations)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#20. 54876 (Stone Lake, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $607.73 ($1,012 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.2 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,665
- Median household income: $58,750
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#19. 99180 (Usk, Washington)
- Donations per 1K people: $611.38 ($651 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 53.5 (57 donations)
- Population: 1,065
- Median household income: $47,583
- Total in Washington: $176,454 (16,967 donations)
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#18. 5456 (Ferrisburgh, Vermont)
- Donations per 1K people: $642.66 ($730 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 88.9 (101 donations)
- Population: 1,136
- Median household income: $105,536
- Total in Vermont: $8,393 (648 donations)
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#17. 51351 (Milford, Iowa)
- Donations per 1K people: $763.09 ($3,493 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2. (9 donations)
- Population: 4,577
- Median household income: $59,970
- Total in Iowa: $38,867 (4,184 donations)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#16. 37356 (Monteagle, Tennessee)
- Donations per 1K people: $782.65 ($2,098 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.5 (4 donations)
- Population: 2,680
- Median household income: $45,143
- Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
#15. 80135 (Sedalia, Colorado)
- Donations per 1K people: $823.76 ($3,470 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 15.4 (65 donations)
- Population: 4,212
- Median household income: $116,250
- Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#14. 62535 (Forsyth, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $876.22 ($3,005 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.2 (11 donations)
- Population: 3,429
- Median household income: $95,000
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
Jon Kraft // Shutterstock
#13. 54437 (Greenwood, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $890.63 ($2,661 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.7 (2 donations)
- Population: 2,988
- Median household income: $53,404
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#12. 80833 (Rush, Colorado)
- Donations per 1K people: $911.71 ($950 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.9 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,042
- Median household income: $34,170
- Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)
Pmsyyz // Wikimedia Commons
#11. 62711 (Springfield, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,006.28 ($16,434 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.8 (45 donations)
- Population: 16,331
- Median household income: $99,050
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#10. 38076 (Williston, Tennessee)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,033.36 ($1,193 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 10.4 (12 donations)
- Population: 1,154
- Median household income: $59,107
- Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons
#9. 22967 (Roseland, Virginia)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,097.99 ($2,835 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.2 (3 donations)
- Population: 2,582
- Median household income: $68,373
- Total in Virginia: $191,641 (14,450 donations)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#8. 52142 (Fayette, Iowa)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,191.90 ($2,000 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.6 (1 donations)
- Population: 1,678
- Median household income: $39,417
- Total in Iowa: $38,867 (4,184 donations)
Dick Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#7. 59922 (Lakeside, Montana)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,324.35 ($2,818 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.3 (7 donations)
- Population: 2,128
- Median household income: $65,675
- Total in Montana: $41,048 (3,046 donations)
Karin Hildebrand Lau // Shutterstock
#6. 84774 (Toquerville, Utah)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,397.53 ($2,349 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 7.7 (13 donations)
- Population: 1,681
- Median household income: $80,625
- Total in Utah: $58,237 (5,277 donations)
An Errant Knight // Wikimedia Commons
#5. 76578 (Thrall, Texas)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,540.96 ($1,900 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.8 (1 donations)
- Population: 1,233
- Median household income: $60,833
- Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#4. 13417 (New York Mills, New York)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,827.20 ($5,602 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.3 (4 donations)
- Population: 3,066
- Median household income: $41,549
- Total in New York: $308,516 (27,643 donations)
Mahmoud Suhail // Shutterstock
#3. 57384 (Wolsey, South Dakota)
- Donations per 1K people: $2,238.01 ($2,502 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.8 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,118
- Median household income: $57,237
- Total in South Dakota: $21,405 (1,579 donations)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#2. 55974 (Spring Grove, Minnesota)
- Donations per 1K people: $2,660.55 ($5,800 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.7 (8 donations)
- Population: 2,180
- Median household income: $50,393
- Total in Minnesota: $71,104 (8,202 donations)
Joseph Kreiss // Shutterstock
#1. 53577 (Plain, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $4,034.58 ($5,600 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.4 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,388
- Median household income: $71,833
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Libroman // Wikimedia Commons
