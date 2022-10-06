Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles is a show that shares true crime stories through readings of newspaper articles and interviews with the journalists who reported on the stories.
In this bonus episode, Lincoln Journal Star journalist Lori Pilger talks about the recent Nebraska Supreme Court case challenging the validity of Aubrey Trail's trial and what it was like covering the story as it broke.
If you have not listened to the previous episodes, you can do so below. Be sure to subscribe to the program so you don't miss the final chapter when it arrives.
People are also reading…
Previous episodes
Chapter 1: 'In Sydney's name'
Chapter 2: 'Persons of interest'
Chapter 3: 'Exceptional depravity'
Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles, a product of Lee Enterprises, is produced, recorded, edited and hosted by Chris Lay with articles read and recorded by Matt McGrath.