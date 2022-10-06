 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
| Behind The Story

Inside Sydney Loofe's disappearance, murder and related court cases | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles is a show that shares true crime stories through readings of newspaper articles and interviews with the journalists who reported on the stories.

In this bonus episode, Lincoln Journal Star journalist Lori Pilger talks about the recent Nebraska Supreme Court case challenging the validity of Aubrey Trail's trial and what it was like covering the story as it broke.

If you have not listened to the previous episodes, you can do so below. Be sure to subscribe to the program so you don't miss the final chapter when it arrives.

People are also reading…

Previous episodes

Chapter 1: 'In Sydney's name'

Chapter 2: 'Persons of interest'

Chapter 3: 'Exceptional depravity'

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles, a product of Lee Enterprises, is produced, recorded, edited and hosted by Chris Lay with articles read and recorded by Matt McGrath.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Amendments, Measures Affecting Abortion On Ballots In 5 States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News