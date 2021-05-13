Inside one network cashing in on vaccine disinformation

Others have received substantial amounts. In a lawsuit brought last year, a former affiliate who promoted “The Truth About Cancer” said he earned around $240,000 in commissions from 2015 to 2018.

In an archived 2018 version of the Truth About Vaccines Affiliate Center, the company states that 25,000 people purchased its first “The Truth About Vaccines” video series. It said the company had paid affiliates “more than $12 million for sharing our events with their audiences.”

Super-spreaders of vaccine disinformation such as the Bollingers and Kennedy have exploited their relationships with other groups to access new markets, said Imran Ahmed of the Center for Countering Digital Hate. For example, Kennedy has worked to appeal to African Americans, while the Bollingers have targeted the MAGA movement and far right.

The Bollingers last year founded a political action committee, United Medical Freedom Super PAC. The group paid conservative political consultant Roger Stone more than $11,000 on Dec. 18, for what Stone said was an October rally in Nashville. He was also billed as the keynote speaker for the Bollingers' Jan. 6 “MAGA Freedom Rally D.C.,” but said he did not go after the insurrection at the Capitol.

Video of the event shows Charlene Bollinger celebrating the Capitol breach.