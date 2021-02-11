Inside Biden’s war on COVID-19

New, more prescriptive federal guidance on schools is expected as soon as Friday. While Biden in December promised that "the majority of our schools can be open by the end of my first 100 days," his administration has since narrowed that goal to cover just K-8 schools, and even then, plans to count success as being open just a single day per week.

That's drawing criticism from some Republicans who say Biden is setting the bar too low and for ignoring the lessons of schools that have remained open for most of the pandemic.

One early success of the Biden plan was born out of conversations with governors frustrated about constantly fluctuating vaccine supplies. The lack of certainty led some states to slow the administration of first doses to ensure enough second shots would be available if deliveries dropped. Biden's team pledged to give states three weeks notice on what's coming their way.

"We now see more vaccine on the horizon than we did a few weeks ago," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, told the AP. "The more we learn about more vaccine the happier I am."

Early reviews from the public of Biden's response have been largely positive.