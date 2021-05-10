Inside Arizona's election audit, GOP fraud fantasies live on

After months of court battles with the GOP-controlled county Board of Supervisors, which maintains the election was well-run, the Senate got hold of the ballots. That came despite repeated audits and a hand-count of a sample of ballots that showed the results were accurate.

Fann, the Republican Senate president, insisted again Saturday that the audit has nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with the large segment of GOP voters who he convinced that he actually won, despite the lack of evidence.

"Everybody keeps saying, oh, there's no evidence and it's like, yeah, well let's do the audit and if there's nothing there, then we say look, there was nothing there," Fann said. "If we find something, and it's a big if, but if we find something, then we can say, OK, we do have evidence and now how do we fix this."

The ballots were handed over to Cyber Ninjas, a tiny cybersecurity firm whose president, Doug Logan, is a Trump supporter who has shared outlandish conspiracy theories about the election.

That concern continues to the counters themselves. Anthony Kern, a former Republican state lawmaker who was photographed in restricted areas outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, has been spotted several times tallying the votes.