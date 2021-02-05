Inquiry finds no ‘actionable’ sexual bias at United Way

Bowman said she was not contacted for the investigation and noted that the law firm was hired by United Way.

“This was not a thorough, fair, or reliable investigation — and only serves to protect bad actors, discourage women from coming forward, while attempting to absolve United Way’s leadership for their yearslong failure to address systemic problems,” she said.

Ana Avendaño, former vice president for labor engagement at United Way Worldwide and another one of the women who filed an EEOC complaint, said she was not contacted for the investigation, either. “I have information that would’ve helped in the investigation,” she said.

The third woman who filed an EEOC complaint said she had not been contacted either for the investigation. The woman said she did not want to be identified because she fears retaliation as she pursues her career elsewhere.

“I’m not at all surprised,” she said about the report. “It’s what I expected.”

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Dan Parks is a writer at the Chronicle. Email: dan.parks@philanthropy.com. The AP and the Chronicle receive support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP and the Chronicle are solely responsible for all content.

