Inmate's suicide probed; lawyer says meds were discontinued

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia inmate awaiting sentencing on federal bank robbery charges killed himself after jailers discontinued his psychotropic medication, according to his lawyer.

Christopher Lapp, 62, was an inmate at the Alexandria jail, which routinely holds inmates as they await trial and sentencing at the nearby federal courthouse.

Lapp died Tuesday night at Inova Hospital, according to a release Wednesday from the Alexandria Sheriff's Department. He was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning after a suicide attempt.

The death is under investigation by both the sheriff's department and the Alexandria Police Department.

Court records show Lapp had a history of mental health problems. He was initially found incompetent to stand trial and was sent to the federal medical hospital in Butner, North Carolina, for treatment.

The treatment, including medication, restored his competency, and he was returned to the Alexandria jail to stand trial.

In a court motion filed after Lapp's death, defense lawyer Joseph Flood said that when Lapp was returned to the Alexandria jail, “a staff clinician opined Lapp was not mentally ill and discontinued his medication.”