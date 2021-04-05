Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest

The February uprising involved over 100 inmates and sent one corrections officer to the hospital. Officials said detainees also were upset about conditions inside the jail and had concerns about COVID-19.

There have been at least four uprisings at the jail since December.

A task force was appointed to look into issues at the jail. Its chairman, the Rev. Darryl Gray, issued a report last month urging the city to create an independent oversight board to help oversee the lockup.

“What happened last night was avoidable," Gray said Monday. "If the mayor and the commissioner for corrections had implemented the 13 urgent recommendations that were submitted by the task force, then they would have shown the detainees some good faith in responding to their concerns. And that has not been done.”

City leaders have confirmed previously that some cells don't lock properly at the jail. Gray said it was remarkable the city would keep detainees in a cell with broken locks.

“You have younger detainees who are simply frustrated for being locked up over 23 hours a day," Gray said. "You can't get to court. You don't have visits. You don't have enough time for recreation.”

