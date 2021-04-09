Inmate charged in Iowa prison deaths had threatened before

The most serious incident happened 14 months ago at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale near Coralville.

Dutcher was furious on Feb. 10, 2020, and threatening to cause problems if a female treatment services director did not come speak with him. Dutcher was clenching his fists and walking in and out of his cell, when he ignored orders from guards to stop so he could be handcuffed.

Dutcher reached the bottom of the steps where a mop bucket was sitting, picked it up, removed the wringer and turned toward a male officer “as if he was going to use it as a weapon,” the document says. He was ordered to drop the wringer and ultimately did, but ran upstairs, got in a fighting stance and removed his shirt.

As officers pursued him up the stairs, he charged down toward them and got past, and was ultimately cuffed on the ground at the bottom of the stairs. Officers deployed pepper spray several times. During a disciplinary hearing, Dutcher acknowledged his actions but denied assaulting anyone.

“I picked up the mop wringer because I was going to hurt as many people as I could, but I reconsidered,” he said. “Throughout the ordeal I could have but didn't.”