Initial deal struck to end South Carolina prison riot suits

South Carolina prison officials said Monday they have reached the initial approval phase of a $6 million settlement to resolve dozens of lawsuits the Department of Corrections is facing following a deadly prison riot that killed seven inmates.

“We will appear in front of the State Fiscal Accountability Authority tomorrow asking for permission to move forward with a settlement in the Lee riot cases,” Department of Corrections spokesperson Chrysti Shain told The Associated Press.

The settlement was listed as the final item on the authority's Tuesday agenda, which noted the prisons agency faces a total of 81 lawsuits filed by inmates, or on inmates' behalf, in state and federal courts.

The 2018 riot raged for more than seven hours at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Columbia. Most of the slain were stabbed or slashed; others appeared to have been beaten. One inmate described bodies “literally stacked on top of each other, like some macabre woodpile.”