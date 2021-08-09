Infrastructure inches closer to passage; Cuomo's top aide resigns; NFL inducts new Hall of Famers

Today is Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TOP STORIES
Senators push infrastructure bill a step closer to passage
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators hoisted the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package over another hurdle late Sunday, a coalition of Democrats and Republicans pushing it closer to passage despite a few holdouts trying to derail one of President Joe Biden's top priorities.
The rare bipartisan momentum was holding steady, a reflection of the bill's popularity and the eagerness of senators to show voters back home they can deliver. One of the biggest investments of its kind in years, the package promises to unleash billions of dollars to upgrade roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems undergirding the nation.
Senators easily overcame another 60-vote hurdle on a vote of 68-29. Final votes could drag into early Tuesday as a single GOP senator, Tennessee's Bill Hagerty, refused to relent on the mandatory debate time.
***
Cuomo's top aide resigns as governor faces harassment furor
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Melissa DeRosa, a fixture next to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for months during his coronavirus news conferences, resigned late Sunday on the heels of a report that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, leaving the governor without his top aide as he faces the prospect of impeachment.
DeRosa, who had been one of Cuomo’s most fierce defenders and strategists, said in a statement sent to multiple new organizations that serving the people of New York had been “the greatest honor of my life.”
But she added that “Personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying."
***
Peyton's Place is Hall of Fame, with Woodson, Megatron
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Peyton's Place is now in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The only five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl winner who left the game five years ago with a slew of passing records was enshrined Sunday night with other members of the class of 2021. The stadium rocked with cheers from fans in Colts blue or Broncos orange — the two franchises he took to the top — when Manning was introduced.
The man who could spend seemingly endless moments changing plays at the line then jabbed at the time limits set by the hall because of 19 acceptance speeches this weekend. The 2020 class and a special centennial class had their enshrinements delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
***
Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:
Top headlines this morning: Aug. 9
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators hoisted the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package over another hurdle late Sunday, a coalition of Democrats and Republicans pushing it closer to passage despite a few holdouts trying to derail one of President Joe Biden's top priorities.
WASHINGTON (AP) — One by one, Democrats and Republicans trekked to the Senate floor on Sunday touting a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal and argued that, after months of haggling, it was time for a final vote on the measure.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Melissa DeRosa, a fixture next to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for months during his coronavirus news conferences, resigned late Sunday on the heels of a report that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, leaving the governor without his top aide as he faces the prospect of impeachment.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces another day under fire Monday as a key legislative committee meets to discuss possible impeachment proceedings and a woman who has accused him of groping her speaks in her first TV interview.
Earth’s climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sough…
STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say the first few days of this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been among the busiest they've seen.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's prime minister thanked people for helping the country safely hold the Olympics despite the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures began to clear Sunday from the scenic forestlands of Northern California as firefighters battling the largest single wildfire in state history braced for a return of fire-friendly weather.
Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans.
NEW YORK (AP) — After several delays, the first phase of the sex trafficking trial of R&B hitmaker R. Kelly will begin with jury selection Monday in New York City.
Jane Withers, the former child actor who bedeviled Shirley Temple on the screen and went on to star in a series of B movies that made her a box-office champion, has died, her daughter said. She was 95.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Peyton's Place is now in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Larson took another step toward a regular-season NASCAR Cup title. Chase Elliott lamented a race that he let get away.
Bobby Bowden, the folksy Hall of Fame coach who built Florida State into an unprecedented college football dynasty, has died. He was 91.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
Three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device over Nagasaki,…
In 1936, Jesse Owens becomes the first American to win four Olympic gold medals as the United States sets a world record in the 4x100 relay at…
***