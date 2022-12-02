HOUSTON (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy as he faces nearly $1.5B in judgments over his Sandy Hook lies.
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy as he faces nearly $1.5B in judgments over his Sandy Hook lies
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
The system is likely to spawn tornadoes and damaging winds after dark Tuesday, from eastern Texas to southern Indiana.
Melissa Highsmith was 22 months old when taken by a babysitter in 1971. She has lived in Fort Worth most of her life and never knew she was kidnapped.
Ukraine asks for more help; Apple Music reveals 2022 charts; 'Die Hard' actor dies; Tiger Woods talks future | Hot off the Wire podcast
The war in Ukraine, the top music of 2022, actor Clarence Gilyard dies and Tiger Woods discusses his future. Those stories and more on our daily podcast.
A Walmart employee who survived a mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit. Here are some of Tuesday's top stories.
A minute-by-minute recounting of how the man who went overboard a Carnival cruise ship was found and rescued in what some are calling a Thanksgiving miracle.
A ring worth $40,000 was found by metal detector enthusiast Joseph Cook. He spent weeks trying to figure out who it belonged to.
The decision represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.
The Senate passed a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement. Critics say the contract lacks sufficient levels of paid leave for rail workers.
Here's the latest from powerful storms across the U.S. South, plus more top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look at this day in history.