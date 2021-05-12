Inflation worries knock stocks lower again; bond yields rise

Investors have been worrying that inflation could return after being absent for many years as the economy revs out of the recession brought on by the pandemic. Federal Reserve officials and other economists have said moderate inflation may actually be a good thing in a recovery.

While the latest reading on inflation was hotter than expected, the market shouldn’t be too surprised about inflation rising, said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist at LPL Financial. The prevailing sentiment is that rising inflation will be temporary, though “it's too early to say whether these higher levels are going to be sustained,” he said.

Inflation concerns helped send bond yields spiking earlier this year, though yields have mostly stabilized since then. Major banks were doing better than most of the market as yields rose, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Wells Fargo rose 1.4% and Citigroup added 0.4%.

Concerns about rising inflation also raise the question of whether the Federal Reserve will change its posture on maintaining low interest rates as the economy recovers. Buchbinder said investors shouldn't expect that to happen any time soon, however, given that the economy, and particularly the job market, are still a long way from being fully recovered.