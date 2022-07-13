Inflation hits another 40-year high, a senator accused of transphobia, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 13.
CPI/Inflation
Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted U.S. inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with higher borrowing costs to follow.
Consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday, the biggest 12-month increase since 1981, and up from an 8.6% jump in May. On a monthly basis, prices rose 1.3% from May to June, another substantial increase, after prices had jumped 1% from April to May.
The ongoing price increases underscore the brutal impact that inflation has inflicted on many families, with the costs of necessities, in particular, rising much faster than average incomes. Lower-income and Black and Hispanic Americans have been hit especially hard, because a disproportionate share of their income goes toward such essentials as housing, transportation and food.
Josh Hawley
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri was accused by a law professor of engaging in a line of transphobic questioning during a hearing Tuesday on the legal consequences of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Following the Supreme Court's ruling last month, some progressives have increasingly used the term "pregnant people" -- as opposed to "women" -- to refer to those whose right to abortion they seek to protect, in an effort to recognize that transgender men and non-binary people are also affected by the court's decision, which overturned the 1973 landmark ruling that had made access to abortion a federal constitutional right.
"You refer to 'people with a capacity for pregnancy.' Would that be women?" Hawley asked Khiara Bridges, a law professor at UC Berkeley School of Law, during the sharp exchange at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas is known for her work on the big screen, and it seems the star would like to keep it that way.
In a recent interview, the "Knives Out" actress admits she took a break from living in Los Angeles because she experienced "horrible" attention while she dated ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck.
"There's no escape. There's no way out," the 34-year-old revealed in a new interview with Elle magazine. "It's always the feeling of something that you don't have, something missing. It's a city that keeps you anxious."
National French Fry Day
Casey White
Uvalde video
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, July 13
President Joe Biden has opened a Mideast visit by offering anxious Israeli leaders strong reassurances of his determination to stop Iran’s nuclear program. Biden said he'd be willing to use force as a "last resort.” The president’s comments came in an interview aired Wednesday with Israel’s Channel 12 as Biden opened a four-day visit to the region. The U.S. and Israel are expected to unveil a joint declaration on Thursday cementing their close military ties and strengthening past calls to take military action against Iran’s growing nuclear program. Israel has said both countries would commit to “using all elements of their national power against the Iranian nuclear threat.”
Sri Lanka’s president has fled the country, plunging a country already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Protesters demanding a change in leadership trained their ire Wednesday on the prime minister and stormed his office. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives. He made his prime minister the acting president in his absence. That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation. Sri Lanka has been gripped for months by an economic disaster that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.
Surveillance footage captured the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting enter the building with an AR-15 style rifle and later shows officers in body armor milling in the hallway outside the fourth-grade classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed. The video was published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman. It shows parts of the nearly 80 minutes that passed between the gunman walking into Robb Elementary through an unlocked door and the time when his death put an stop to America’s deadliest shooting in decades. The edited footage was published as Texas lawmakers investigating the massacre are preparing to release their findings.
In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.
The U.S. and its allies are working on new measures to cap the price of Russia's oil, its main source of revenues. Leaders of the Group of Seven industrial nations have tentatively agreed to back a cap to force Russia to accept below-market prices for oil. The goal is to help bring Russia's war on Ukraine to a halt while possibly lowering energy costs. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is touring Indo-Pacific countries to lobby for the price cap proposal. In Japan on Tuesday, U.S. and Japanese officials agreed to explore the feasibility of price caps. Russia hasn't signaled a response. The Kremlin could retaliate by taking its oil off the market, which would cause more turmoil.
The Ukrainian foreign minister says grain exports from his country’s ports won’t resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday. Speaking to The Associated Press ahead of the meeting in Turkey, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said any agreement needs to ensure Russia “will respect these corridors, they will not sneak into the harbor and attack ports." Kuleba also told the AP that Ukraine’s military is “planning and preparing for full liberation” of Russian-occupied cities and towns near the country’s Black Sea coast.
Louisiana authorities have once again been blocked from enforcing the state’s near total ban on abortion. A state court in Baton Rouge released a judge's order Tuesday blocking enforcement while lawyers for a north Louisiana clinic and other supporters of abortion rights pursue a lawsuit. The suit originated in New Orleans but was shifted to Baton Rouge by a judge who said it belonged in the state’s capital. Louisiana’s law includes “trigger language” that made it effective when the Supreme Court reversed national abortion rights on June 24. The suit claims the state law is unclear on when the ban takes effect and on medical exceptions to it.
U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively -- trends that raise the risk of a recession. The government’s consumer price index soared 9.1% over the past year, the biggest yearly increase since 1981, with nearly half of the increase due to higher energy costs. Lower-income and Black and Hispanic American have been hit especially hard, since a disproportionate share of their income goes toward essentials such as transportation, housing and food. But with the cost of many goods and services rising faster than average incomes, a vast majority of Americans are feeling the pinch in their daily routines.
Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company. In a fiery filing, Twitter accuses Musk of violating the merger agreement “because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.” Twitter filed its lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery, which frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.
Police are seeking a lone gunman wanted for six robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores where two people were killed and three wounded. Authorities have connected the suspect to robberies early Monday in Ontario, Upland, Riverside, La Habra, Brea and Santa Ana. One of those killed was 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch. His father, Jim Hirsch, said his son had recently gotten sober and was turning around his life as a 7-Eleven clerk in Brea. He lamented his son didn't get more time to “enjoy a normal life.” The robberies all took place on July 11, or 7/11, when the company celebrates its anniversary.
A judge has rejected a request from actress Amber Heard to set aside the $10 million judgment awarded against her in favor of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Depp won a defamation suit against Heard last month in a high-profile civil trial. Earlier this month, Heard filed a motion seeking to have Depp’s verdict set aside, or have a mistrial declared. Her lawyers cited multiple factors, including an apparent case of mistaken identity with one of the jurors. In a written order Wednesday , Judge Penney Azcarate rejected all of Heard’s claims and said the juror issue specifically was irrelevant.
The Emmy Award nominations announced Tuesday included some snubs and surprises, like “This Is Us” and “black-ish” walking away forever limply and Nathan Lane making history as the most-nominated best comedy guest actor in Emmy history. Dave Chappelle’s special “The Closer” was nominated for best variety special and best directing for a variety special despite criticism over its anti-transgender comments. And Hulu’s buzzy true crime satire “Only Murders in the Building” was eligible for the first time this year and slayed with 17 nominations, including writing, outstanding comedy and stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.
LeBron James is publicly criticizing the United States’ handling of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner’s case in a trailer for an upcoming episode of his television show: “The Shop: Uninterrupted.” Griner is on trial in Russia for drug possession. She pleaded guilty last week and will appear again in court on Thursday. James tweeted Tuesday night that his comments in the trailer weren’t intended to be critical of the U.S. efforts to get Griner back. It’s unclear when the show was filmed, although in the trailer it's mentioned she had been in Russia for over 110 days which would be roughly five weeks ago.