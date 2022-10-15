Inflation briefing: Price spikes spread, but 3 other changes might help you worry less

What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything.

Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.

Since March, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates to try to cool the price spikes. So far, there's little sign of progress. Thursday's report on consumer prices in September came in hotter than expected even as some previously big drivers of inflation — gas prices, used cars — fell for a third straight month.

Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, skyrocketed 6.6% from a year ago — the fastest such pace in four decades. Overall inflation did decline a touch, mostly because of cheaper gas. But costlier food, medical care and housing pointed to a widening of price pressures across the economy.

High inflation has now spread well beyond physical goods to the nation's vast service sector, which includes everything from dental care and apartment rents to auto repairs and hotel rates. The broadening of inflation makes it harder to tame. Thursday's report underscored that the Fed may have to jack up its key short-term rate even higher than had been expected — and keep it there longer — to curb inflation.

The first bright spot: A cooling economy

Evidence that the Fed's fight to cool the economy may be taking hold can be seen with big-ticket items. Sales at auto dealers fell 0.4% last month, and shoppers continued to pull back on appliances, electronics and furniture, all categories that did well during the early part of the pandemic.

Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity and Americans have remained mostly resilient even with inflation near four-decade highs. Yet surging prices for everything from mortgages to rent have upped the anxiety level. Overall spending has slowed and shifted increasingly toward necessities like food, while spending on electronics, furniture, new clothes and other non-necessities has faded.

No. 2: Tax relief in store?

While persistently high inflation is hardly cheerful news, a set of annual adjustments that are tied to an inflation index could provide relief in one unexpected area — taxes.

Typically in early November, the IRS releases a swath of adjustments to various tax provisions, including tax brackets, standard deductions and certain tax credits for the forthcoming tax year.

The IRS’ goal is to prevent "bracket creep." In other words, these annual tweaks allow the IRS to ensure that inflation doesn’t eat away at the original basis for a tax credit or threshold.

No. 3: Big boost in benefits

In another break, those receiving Social Security benefits or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will receive an 8.7% boost in benefits in an attempt to help Social Security keep pace with rising inflation.

But when, exactly, will you start receiving these extra benefits? And how do you know whether you're eligible or what your new benefit amount will look like?

Tips for investors

High inflation hurts investors in a couple of different ways, according to financial advisors. But it also affects some stocks less than others, and it can even be good for certain sectors of the market.

Here’s what advisors say about investing during periods of high inflation, and how to find the best stocks for inflation.

Markets plunged then staged a comeback late in the week that left stocks down but not as deeply as they appeared to be headed. So what explains the sharp divergence between markets and seemingly terrible inflation data? Investors could be betting that the stronger-than-expected inflation report means price increases are near their peak.

The rollercoaster market illustrates how investors are desperately grasping for clues about what the Fed will do next. But according to a CNN analyst, unbridled inflation is hitting households hard, highlighting a disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street.

