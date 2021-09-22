Indonesia leader lays out priorities for G-20 presidency

Widodo has taken additional heat on the environment. Last week, an Indonesian court ordered him and other government officials to improve the air quality in Jakarta, finding that they had neglected citizens' rights to clean air.

Widodo said Indonesia reduced its forest fires by 82% in 2020, compared to the previous year. Deforestation rates also dropped to their lowest in 20 years, he said.

“Indonesia is aware of our strategic place on climate change. Thus, we will continue to work hard to fulfill our commitments,” he said, later adding that the country believes in “burden sharing, not burden shifting.”

While climate change and the economy made up a substantial portion of the president's speech, he also highlighted issues of terrorism, conflict and war.

“Concerns on the marginalization of women and violence in Afghanistan, Palestine’s elusive independence, and the political crisis in Myanmar must be our common agenda,” he said.