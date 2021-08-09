Indianapolis man alleges van ride to jail left him paralyzed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man who says he was paralyzed while being taken to jail in 2019 filed a lawsuit alleging officers threw him head-first into the back of a van that had no safety restraints.

The lawsuit, announced Monday, alleges that by the time the van arrived at the jail 20 minutes later, Travis Shinneman could not support his body weight. The 49-year-old remains paralyzed from the neck down and requires around-the-clock care, his attorneys said.

The case is reminiscent of that of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, who died in 2015 after his neck was broken while he was handcuffed and shackled in a Baltimore police van.

Shinneman, who is white, was arrested by Indianapolis Metro Police Officers in September 2019 for disorderly conduct and public intoxication, according to court documents. Police then handed him over to officers with the Marion County Sheriff's Office to take him to jail.

He was the only passenger in the back of the van and there were no cameras to monitor him, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit names the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and some of its employees, as well as Indianapolis police officers and some city officials.