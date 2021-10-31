 Skip to main content
Indianapolis already close to matching 2020 homicide record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man was shot and killed early Sunday in Indianapolis, a death that moved the city closer to matching the record number of criminal homicides with two months still left in the year, a newspaper reported.

Police responded to a house about 2 a.m. and found a man dead with gunshot wounds. Ron Gee, a member of Cease Fire Indy, said the group had hoped for 72 hours of peace in the city.

“We’re still out here pushing our message. ... We’re still hopeful,” Gee said.

It was the 213th criminal homicide in 2021, two shy of a record set in 2020, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Indianapolis police asked the public to share any information about the latest shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

