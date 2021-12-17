Indiana official delivers fake snake to colleague, dubs him a 'sissy' for his reaction

LAPORTE, Ind. — LaPorte County, Indiana, Commission President Richard Mrozinski said he was just carrying out a joke on behalf of another unnamed person when he went into the county administration building overnight this month and left an envelope with a fake snake inside for County Auditor Timothy Stabosz.

When contacted by The Times of Northwest Indiana for comment about the issue Friday, Mrozinski dismissed the matter as a practical joke and dubbed Stabosz a sissy for his reaction.

Stabosz, who filed a police report in the wake of the stunt, said he does not see the humor and is calling for action against his fellow Republican officeholder.

"Until we were able to utilize our building's camera and keycard system to identify the perpetrator of this cowardly act as none other than Rich Mrozinski, there was a considerable degree of fear and dis-ease that I felt, wondering who exactly 'has it in' for me, and what exact feeling they were trying to evoke in me," Stabosz said in a prepared statement.

"Commissioner Mrozinski's willingness to deceive everyone, in a public meeting, to cover up his actions, is both disgraceful and disreputable, and represents conduct unbecoming, and unworthy of, a county commissioner," Stabosz said.

Stabosz said surveillance equipment confirms it was Mrozinski who on the evening of Dec. 2, "slinks into the county administration building, under cover of night, to leave an anonymous padded white envelope for the auditor, that has a fake snake inside."

The auditor said he filed a report with the county sheriff's department because it was not the first time Mrozinski "has engaged in such public threats (which need to stop), and because, to the degree that the leaver of the snake wanted to be anonymous, and make me feel fear and uncertainty, I would have no way of knowing whether the package might have been laced with some kind of substance that might be harmful to me, or my staff."

LaPorte County Sheriff Public Information Officer Derek J. Allen said Friday morning the report was not yet completed.

Stabosz said it is his hope the other two county commissioners and County Council will censure Mrozinski, demand he stop the threats against him and apologize "for the degraded chest-thumping we have seen from him, which evokes primitive notions of the Wild West."

Mrozinski did not apologize, and instead said the "practical joke should serve as comic relief" compared to the auditor's "collection of offensives," which include being sued for defamation.

"His response is typical of his sad outlook in life thinking everyone is against him," Mrozinski said. "He needs to lighten up and start doing his job. And if he is frightened by a toy, he is a bigger sissy than I thought.

"This case deserves no more attention from me as I am busy doing the work of a county commissioner every day, weekends and holidays."

