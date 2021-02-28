Indiana official apologizes for blackface Halloween costume

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana City Council member and police officer has apologized after photos recently surfaced of him in blackface nearly 20 years ago at a Halloween party.

Merrillville Councilman Jeff Minchuk, who is also a Lake County Sheriff's Office police officer, apologized Saturday on Facebook.

“I blame no one else for what happened, it was my decision and a poor one at that. The thing that bothers me the most is, that this is not who I am,” Minchuk wrote. “I never have been or ever will be involved in any type of racism.”

One photo of Minchuk, obtained by The (Northwest Indiana) Times, show Minchuck in blackface and a black wig while wearing a shirt reading “Kill Whitey.” He is standing next to a person dressed in a white Ku Klux Klan robes. The photos were reportedly taken around 2003.

According to Minchuk’s Facebook post, the person in the robes is a Black male friend who had coordinated costumes with him. He said they were trying to portray characters from a television comedy sketch by Dave Chappelle in which a white supremacist is Black.