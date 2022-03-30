Indiana officers fatally shoot woman in police parking lot

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Officers fatally shot a 49-year-old suburban Indianapolis woman after she rammed multiple squad cars with her vehicle and nearly struck officers following a high-speed chase, authorities said Wednesday.

Monica Vaught of Greenwood was pronounced dead at the scene late Tuesday after four officers fired at her vehicle in a Greenwood Police Department parking lot, said Greenwood Police Chief James Ison.

Ison said Wednesday that the police chase through downtown Greenwood happened after a 911 caller reported a suspected intoxicated driver at about 11pm.

Officers tried to “deescalate the situation” when Vaught drove into the parking lot, where she drove erratically and struck several parked squad cars, Ison said. Some officers tried to box her vehicle in but Vaught revved her engine and crashed into the vehicle in front of her, creating enough space to move it out of the way, he said.

She then sped toward officers and four of them opened fire on her vehicle in two bursts of gunfire, Ison said,.

“It is a 2,000-pound weapon,” he said at a news conference, referring to the car. “... They tried to end it peacefully, but ultimately, their lives were put in danger and they had to react.”

Ison said officers’ body camera footage and surveillance footage of the chase and shooting suggests officers followed procedure. The officers who fired shots have been placed on paid administrative leave, a routine step following officer-involved shootings.

