Indiana mayor, homeowner meet to discuss 'obscene' anti-Biden flag

McDermott noted that Steffan has not been cited by Hammond code enforcement for anything, including the "F--- Biden" flag — "No action has been taken against this gentleman at all," he said.

Going forward, however, McDermott said he wanted to personally make clear to Steffan that if the flag goes back up, there will be consequences.

"I don't think it'll be any surprise if he flies the flag again what our response will be," McDermott said. "He has a lot of flags. Personally, I just hope he takes this one down and puts another on in its place, and God bless America."

Steffan said he's far less concerned than the mayor about the profanity on his flag, in part because he routinely hears the word used in the park by the youths the mayor seemingly is focused on protecting.

"We had a good conversation. But he just kept repeating and repeating about the flag," Steffan said. "He said if I take that flag down, I'd never hear from him again."

Steffan wants to keep the flag up.

He acknowledges Joe Biden is president, he believes it's his right to express his opinion about the job the president is doing, and he contends Hammond's obscenity ordinance does not apply to his flag.