 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Indiana man's experiment shows police will respond to mass murder threats online

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGHLAND — A 32-year-old Griffith man who reportedly threatened mass murder on social media as an experiment to see if police would react got what he was looking for, Highland police said.

Timothy Ackerman was nabbed at his home Wednesday and taken to the Lake County jail on felony and misdemeanor counts of intimidation, Highland Police Commander John Banasiak said.

"He not only had the opportunity to witness law enforcement’s teamwork and quick response, but now he will also have the opportunity to observe the court system at work," Banasiak said.

Highland police said they were notified at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday by St. John police that a resident there reported seeing a Highland business threatened on social media.

"The post made by the suspect stated that he was doing a community safety experiment and that at a particular time on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a mass murder will happen at the particular Highland business," Banasiak said.

People are also reading…

Highland officers immediately went to Ackerman's place of employment and, after finding he was not there, located him at home.

"The suspect stated his main reason for doing this was because he wanted to conduct a public safety experiment to witness whether law enforcement would engage or not," Banasiak said.

"In less than one hour from being notified about this threat, we had the suspect in custody," police said. "This was yet another situation where somebody 'saw something' and then 'said something.' We are thankful this person did the right thing and reported this incident to the police."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.

Watch Now: Related Video

South African unions go on protests against high cost of living

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News