Indiana man accused of supplying gun that killed Chicago cop

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors Monday charged an Indiana man with purchasing and then illegal supplying the semi-automatic handgun used in a weekend shooting in Chicago that left one police officer dead and another severely wounded.

Jamel Danzy, 29, is accused of buying the weapon from a license gun dealer in Hammond, Indiana, in March and then providing it to an Illinois resident who Danzy knew could neither buy nor possess guns because of a felony conviction.

The person who received it was in a vehicle from which someone shot the officers Saturday night during a traffic stop and that the same gun was recovered from the person by arresting officers, a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago said.

Two other people were also in the vehicle, though no charges were immediately announced. Monday's statement from prosecutors also didn't say who fired the gun at the officers.