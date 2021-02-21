 Skip to main content
Indiana inmate accused of attacking guards, killing 1
AP

  • Updated
FILE - In this April 23, 2013, file photo, the Indiana State Prison stands in Michigan City, Ind. One correction officer is dead and a second is seriously injured after an alleged attack Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, by a prison inmate, Indiana State Police said. The attack occurred at Indiana State Prison at around 2:40 p.m., the agency said in a news release.

 Don Knight

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — One correction officer is dead and a second is seriously injured after an alleged attack Sunday by a prison inmate, Indiana State Police said.

The attack occurred at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City around 2:40 p.m., the agency said in a news release.

Tymetri Campbell, 38, faces several preliminary charges including murder, the state police said.

Officials said the officers were attacked in a common area.

The officers were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City, where one was pronounced dead and the second was listed in serious condition. They were not immediately identified.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were assisting with the investigation at the prison 34 miles (55 kilometers) west of South Bend.

Campbell is serving a 130-year sentence after pleading guilty to three murders in a 2002 shooting, WISH-TV reported. In a 2007 appeal, he apologized for “being there” at the time of the deaths but said he didn't kill anyone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

