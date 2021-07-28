Indian hoteliers test clout in lawsuits against big chains

Patel’s introduction to the hospitality business began immediately after he arrived in the U.S. in 1991. His cousin owned a motel outside New Orleans, and he lived with him there while working at a donut shop and a McDonald’s. Today, he and two relatives have their own company, QHotels Management, which owns nine hotels in Louisiana — four of them IHG properties — and manages two other properties in Texas.

“If we don’t stand up, what are we teaching our next generation?” he asked during a recent phone interview.

His suit and the suit against Choice, which was filed by more than 90 franchisees last year, accuse the companies of receiving kickbacks from required vendors that charge franchisees higher prices for linens, utensils and other products.

That allegation strikes at a “cardinal rule” of franchising, said Joel Libava, a franchise consultant who blogs about the industry at thefranchiseking.com. In exchange for paying royalties and fees for the brand name, franchise owners should expect the franchise company to use its buying power to get them discounts on products and services.

“If that is not true and if you’re paying pretty much what the independent is paying, then why are you in a franchise?” Libava asked.