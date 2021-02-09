Independent examiner sought in NRA mismanagement allegations

“The Debtors (the NRA) have improperly paid excessive compensation to current management in base salaries, and, perhaps more troubling, via a series of excessive perks that were wholly for the Debtors’ insiders’ personal benefit," Journey said in his motion.

The motion also contends NRA management hid the questionable expenses from the board to protect key officials. The 76-member board's oversight role has been reduced in recent years to “figurehead” status while hired management runs the organization, Journey said.

He also contended the board was not aware of plans to seek bankruptcy protection and was not asked to vote for approval of the filing. Journey’s filing also questioned the creation of a Texas subsidiary, a legal maneuver to allow the NRA bankruptcy case to be heard there.

“Judge Journey purportedly supports the mission of the NRA and claims not to oppose the Association seeking to reincorporate in Texas,” William A. Brewer III, counsel to the NRA said in a statement Tuesday. “Unfortunately, he seems to mistakenly believe the NRA reorganization plan did not follow board and internal protocol. This plan was undertaken in full compliance with NRA policy. The plan has been widely endorsed by NRA board members, NRA members, elected officials, and other key stakeholders.”