Inauguration week is here; Twitter suspends GOP congresswoman; NFL down to final 4

Today is Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President-elect Joe Biden will appeal to national unity during inaugural address; Twitter suspends GOP congresswoman over election fraud claims; and the NFL is down to 4 playoff teams with 2 great quarterback matchups to come.

Top stories

In inaugural address, Biden will appeal to national unity

President-elect Joe Biden will deliver an appeal to national unity when he is sworn in Wednesday and plans immediate moves to combat the coronavirus pandemic and undo some of President Donald Trump’s most controversial policies, his incoming chief of staff said Sunday.

Biden intends a series of executive actions in his first hours after his inauguration, an opening salvo in what is shaping up as a 10-day blitz of steps to reorient the country without waiting for Congress, aide Ron Klain said.