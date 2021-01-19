Inauguration update: Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants; his favorability on rise

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President-elect Joe Biden is getting positive reviews for his handling of the transition; Biden's Cabinet picks start Senate confirmation hearings today; Garth Brooks joins inauguration entertainment; and more.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants

President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration, hoping to provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status, a massive reversal from the Trump administration's harsh immigration policies.