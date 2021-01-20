Inauguration live updates: Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president at noon

It's Inauguration Day. Here's what to know.
A closer look at the hours ahead as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris prepare to take their oaths as president and vice president. Keep scrolling for a viewer's guide to today's festivities.
***
Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden swears the oath of office at noon Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States, taking the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.
The very ceremony in which presidential power is transferred, a hallowed American democratic tradition, will serve as a jarring reminder of the challenges Biden faces: The inauguration unfolds at a U.S. Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces evocative of those in a war zone, and devoid of crowds because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
Flouting tradition, Donald Trump planned to depart Washington on Wednesday morning ahead of the inauguration rather than accompany his successor to the Capitol. Trump, awaiting his second impeachment trial, stoked grievance among his supporters with the lie that Biden’s win was illegitimate. Read more:
***
Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics
For more than two centuries, the top ranks of American power have been dominated by men — almost all of them white. That ends on Wednesday.
Kamala Harris will become the first female vice president — and the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the role.
Her rise is historic in any context, another moment when a stubborn boundary will fall away, expanding the idea of what's possible in American politics. But it's particularly meaningful because Harris will be taking office at a moment of deep consequence, with Americans grappling over the role of institutional racism and confronting a pandemic that has disproportionately devastated Black and brown communities. Read more:
***
Trump's exit: President leaves office with legacy of chaos
Donald Trump will walk out of the White House and board Marine One for the last time as president Wednesday morning, leaving behind a legacy of chaos and tumult and a nation bitterly divided.
Four years after standing on stage at his own inauguration and painting a dire picture of “American carnage," Trump departs the office twice impeached, with millions more out of work and 400,000 dead from the coronavirus. Republicans under his watch lost the presidency and both chambers of Congress. He will be forever remembered for the final major act of his presidency: inciting an insurrection at the Capitol that left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and horrified the nation. Read more:
More inauguration stories:
***
A viewer's guide to today's festivities
Everything you should know about Wednesday's inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ... the schedule, the scene, the events.
The 59th presidential inauguration
The theme: America United
How to watch
Joe Biden's moment
Kamala Harris will make history
Who is swearing in Biden?
Who is swearing in Harris?
The inaugural address
National anthem: Lady Gaga
Inaugural poem: Amanda Gorman
Musical performance: Jennifer Lopez
Trump won't attend
Mike Pence will attend
Who else is attending?
'Field of Flags'
The weather
No parade, no inaugural balls
Can I attend?
Tight security
Visit to Arlington Cemetery
Primetime virtual celebration
***
Biden's to-do list
From undoing Trump policies to proposing new immigration legislation, Biden will go big starting on Day One. A look at 18 orders and actions planned for his first days as president.
Intro
Joe Biden has given himself an imposing to-do list for his earliest days as president and many promises to keep over the longer haul.
Overshadowing everything at the very start is Biden's effort to win congressional approval of a $1.9 trillion plan to combat the coronavirus and the economic misery it has caused.
But climate change, immigration, health care and more will be competing for attention — and dollars. Altogether Biden has laid out an ambitious if not always detailed set of plans and promises across the range of public policy.
Drawn from a review of his campaign statements and a recent memo from Ron Klain, who'll be his chief of staff, here's a sampling of measures to expect right away, around the corner and beyond:
ON WEDNESDAY
After the inauguration, mostly by executive action:
Rejoin Paris climate accord
Rejoin WHO
New ethical standards
Restore 100 public health, environmental rules
Start process of rejoining Iran nuclear deal
Protect DACA children
Mask mandate on federal property
Extend eviction/foreclosure restrictions
Propose gun liability legislation
Propose immigration legislation with pathway to citizenship
Extend pause on student loan payments, interest
ON THURSDAY
On Biden's first full day in office:
New steps to expand virus testing
ON FRIDAY
On Biden's second full day:
Economic relief directive to agencies
BY FEB. 1
By month's end:
"Buy American" executive actions
Climate change executive actions
Expand access to health care for segments of population
Steps to reunite families separated at border
AND BEYOND ...
Some may be tried sooner:
— Ensure 100 million vaccines have been given before the end of his first 100 days.
— Ensure 100 federally supported vaccination centers are up and running in his first month.
— Expand use of the Defense Production Act to direct the manufacture of critical pandemic supplies.
— Win passage of a $2 trillion climate package to get the U.S. to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
— Seek passage of a "Medicare-like public option" to compete alongside private insurance markets for working-age Americans; increase existing premium subsidies.
— Eliminate certain corporate tax cuts where possible, by executive action, while doubling the levies U.S. firms pay on foreign profits.
— Make a plan within 100 days to end homelessness.
— Expand legal immigration slots.
— Freeze deportations for 100 days, then restore the Obama-era principle of deporting foreigners who are seen as posing a national security threat or who have committed crimes in addition to the crime of illegal entry, thereby pulling back the broad deportation policy of the Trump years.
— Halt financing of further construction of the wall along the Mexican border.
— Within 100 days, establish a police oversight commission to combat institutional racism by then.
— Reinstate federal guidance, issued by Obama and revoked by Trump, to protect transgender students' access to sports, bathrooms and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity.
— Ensure taxes are not raised on anyone making under $400,000.
— Restore Obama-era rules on campus sexual misconduct and a policy that aimed to cut federal money to for-profit colleges that left students with heavy debt they can't pay back.
— Support legislation to make two years of community college free and to make public colleges free for families with incomes below $125,000, with no repayment of student loans required for people who make less than $25,000 a year and, for others, no repayment rate above 5% of discretionary income.
— Support increasing the national minimum wage to $15.
— Try to win passage of a plan to spend $700 billion boosting manufacturing and research and development.
— Establish a commission to study expanding the Supreme Court.