Inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden gets underway at US Capitol, 2 weeks after violent siege

An Orlando, Florida, server used a sign to secretly communicate with a boy, and police are crediting her with saving him from his abusive parents.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, told Newsmax on Wednesday that she plans to introduce a measure to impeach Biden on his first full day in office next week.
The pardons and commutations announced after midnight Wednesday in the final hours of Trump's White House term included former chief strategist Steve Bannon, rap stars and former members of Congress.
President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" Thursday to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine rollout and providing financial assistance.
In his farewell address released Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration.
The FBI's massive undertaking to review 25,000 troops underscores fears that some people assigned to protect the city could present a threat to the incoming president and other VIPs. No threats are apparent yet.
President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, just before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.
Your Monday morning headlines: Get the latest on the inauguration; another Twitter suspension; NFL's final 4 has two great QB matchups. Plus today's weather, history, birthdays and more.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is explicitly pointing his finger at President Donald Trump for helping to spur the attack on the Capitol.
There's a lot that has to happen before Biden's plan — which is chock-full of measures long favored by Democrats — becomes law. Here's a closer look.