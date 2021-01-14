In voting to impeach, SC's Rice acknowledges political risk

“I can’t imagine another president in my lifetime that would not have tried to intervene there, would not have tried to say, ‘Hey, this needs to stop, and you need to go home,’” Rice told AP.

“For him to sit there and watch TV, and watch these policemen being beaten up, and the Capitol being stormed, and not to be very aggressive about ... getting out there and trying to speak to these people himself, is just beyond my imagination.”

Just hours earlier that day, Trump had called, at a rally in Washington, for the same supporters to “flight like hell” against certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

On Wednesday, Rice joined with Democrats to support impeachment, which passed the U.S. House.

Some initially thought the vote by the once-steadfast Trump supporter may have been a mistake, a misfire to be corrected while voting remained open.

But, Rice said, his vote to impeach was very intentional.

“I have been with this president through thick and thin. I have supported him in campaigning. I have supported him in voting,” Rice said. “It hurts my heart.”