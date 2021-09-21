In ‘This is the Night,’ a love letter to cinema, ‘Rocky III’

Filmmaker James DeMonaco remembers the day “Rocky III” hit theaters as if it were yesterday. On Staten Island in 1982, it was an all-out event.

He waited four hours in line to get tickets and saw it twice in a day. Kids at his school carried the poster around like a trophy. There even were fights in the theater and squabbles between the “tough guys” and the “nerds” over who was allowed to love the character. It’s these memories that inspired “ This is the Night, ” which follows one Staten Island family on the film's opening day.

DeMonaco wrote and directed “This is the Night,” which is newly available on video on demand and stars Naomi Watts and Frank Grillo as the parents of two teenage boys. All have their own crises to navigate (in addition to getting tickets to the film). The father’s restaurant is struggling and he might have to lean on a local mobster (Bobby Cannavale) to help. The younger brother Tony (Lucius Hoyos) is trying to impress a girl and make it to her party in time. And the older one, Christian (Jonah Hauer-King) is having a revelation about his identity, with the gentle encouragement of his mother.