In the nearly 232-year history of the US Senate, there have only been 11 Black senators

Congress set a new diversity record this year with its highest-ever number of women and racial minorities, including 60 Black lawmakers.

But that's mostly in the House.

People of color have historically had a tougher time getting elected to the Senate. Newly elected Raphael Warnock is only the 11th Black US senator since the Senate convened for the first time in 1789. Only two of those have been women. And with the departure of Kamala Harris, the number of Black female US senators is now at zero.

Voters in urban congressional districts tend to be more diverse and politically progressive, driving the higher number of minorities in the House. But that has had little effect on the number of Black senators.

"Black US Senate candidates, and especially Black politically progressive Democratic candidates, have found it difficult to get traction and win statewide elections due to the default political conservatism in White majority regions of the US," says Karlos Hill, chair of African-American studies at the University of Oklahoma.