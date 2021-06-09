‘In the Heights’ lifts hopes for a Latino film breakthrough

Moreno noted that Hispanic identity is often rooted to specific countries.

“It’s very complicated. People forget that we’re not just Hispanic,” she says. “Maybe the answer, or the beginning of the answer, lies in some kind of summit.”

At 89, and despite all the titles coming this year, she doesn’t expect to see this happen in her lifetime: “My age forbids it. But I sure as hell hope something happens. I can’t believe we’re still struggling the way we are.”

Behind the camera, many Latin American artists have been recognized at the Oscars in different areas, most recently and prominently “The Three Amigos” — Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro González Iñárritu and Guillermo del Toro, all Academy Award winning directors from Mexico.

Leguizamo, who has been very vocal about the lack of representation in Hollywood, includes them when it comes to representation and achievements: “They are from our culture and they are like us. I just wish it was easier to make it in America as a Latin artist.”

However, he says he’s seen an important change during the COVID-19 pandemic and with the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.