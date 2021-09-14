In Sandra Cisneros' new book, an overdue letter to a friend

The book takes us back to a time before emails and cellphones, when people would exchange physical addresses to stay in touch. There was the elation of getting letters from afar; Corina reads and re-reads the ones she got.

“Actually, the first letter is based on a real letter that came to me after I had left. Years had passed... and a real letter came that triggered a feeling that I didn’t have a name for,” said Cisneros.

“This whole story is my letter that I never mailed back to her, or to all of the Martitas that befriended me when I was floating around in the world. I felt like I had to write this unsent letter to understand what it was that I experienced in these very random, short (relationships with) people that I met when I was traveling."

Although she set her book in France in the 1980s, Cisneros, whose works have always had immigration as a theme, hopes people relate to the story today.

“It’s still very relevant now to every country, and especially the United States,” she said, adding that she’s “ashamed to be living in this time and to know that I’m a citizen of a country that separates children from their parents and who are treating refugees worse that animals. So I hope that this book will help to awaken people, make change.