In Rush Limbaugh's home state, a flap over lowering flags

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In life, the conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh was a divisive figure, who proudly waved the flag of conservatism and wallowed in the controversies he helped ignite. In death, those controversies follow him as partisans in his home state of Florida debate over whether to lower the state flag in his honor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called Limbaugh a “legend” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff as a show of respect after the longtime broadcaster, 70, died Wednesday of cancer.

But Democrats, who have long been on the receiving end of Limbaugh's harangues, objected.

Nikki Fried, Florida's agriculture commissioner and the only statewide Democratic officeholder, said Monday that she would not abide by the Republican governor's orders. Fried is considering a bid for governor.

“Lowering to half-staff the flag of the United States of America is a sacred honor that pays respect to fallen heroes and patriots,” she said in a statement. She said she would notify all state officers she oversees to disregard the governor's order.

Fried oversees about two dozen agricultural law enforcement inspection stations, more than three dozen state forests and nine regional licensing offices — all of which fly the flags of the United States and Florida.