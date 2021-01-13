In reversal, US Rep. Tom Rice of SC votes to impeach Trump

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina was one of only 10 House Republican to join with Democrats on Wednesday in voting to impeach President Donald Trump, a stunning reversal from his position just days earlier.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, Rice said he didn't know if Trump's speech “amounted to incitement of a riot, but any reasonable person could see the potential for violence.”

But saying that Trump ”communicated only on Twitter and offered only weak requests for restraint" as the violence continued, Rice -- who was in the House as the riot went on — said it "is only by the grace of God and the blood of the Capitol Police that the death toll was not much, much higher.”

Rice represents South Carolina's 7th Congressional District, an area near Myrtle Beach that has voted heavily for Trump. The Republican, recently elected to his fifth term, is among the lesser-known members of South Carolina's delegation but has been a steadfast supporter of the president.