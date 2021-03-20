In poor districts, pandemic overwhelms school counselors

“I think the college and career readiness piece is, in some communities, still a number one priority. And I think in most communities, the social and emotional well-being of students is the number one priority," Fitzgerald said.

In Cheshire, Connecticut, a New Haven suburb where the vast majority of students go on to college, counselors have been called upon to provide extra support addressing student's social and emotional needs, which had been rising rapidly in many places even before the pandemic, district counseling director Michelle Catucci said.

The pandemic, she said, has brought further stress, including the uncertainty around planning for college and whether students will be comfortable going away for higher education.

“It's just increasing — the demands on our students as far as what success means and being successful and managing the social pieces, especially with social media,” said Catucci, who is also executive director of the Connecticut School Counselor Association. “But since the pandemic, we’re obviously still dealing with some of those issues, but also with supporting students through this unprecedented time and the emotions that come with it.”

In Bridgeport, Pearce said she has adopted the role of an “auntie,” checking in on students and their parents alike.