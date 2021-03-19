In Oregon, Democrats seek to end GOP boycotts of Legislature

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Walkouts by Republicans in Oregon's Legislature have become so frequent, with GOP lawmakers torpedoing progressive legislation, that Democrats want to sanction boycotters with $500 daily fines and even disqualify them from holding office.

The issue has become acrimonious, with Democrats saying the boycotts harm the democratic functioning of the state. Oregon is particularly vulnerable to boycotts because, while 46 of the other statehouses in America require only a simple majority for a quorum, the northwestern state requires two-thirds of lawmakers to be present.

Democrats have most of the seats in the Oregon Legislature, but lack the two-thirds majority to conduct business if Republicans stay away.

On Thursday, the Senate Committee on Rules held an emotional public hearing on four measures that seek to deprive Republicans of the leverage from quorum rules that critics say they have weaponized.

“I’m looking forward to engaging in a debate about how we can continue to address this flaw in our democracy,” said Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner, the committee chairman.