In opioid-ravaged WVa, potential deal raises hopes for help

If West Virginia gets a piece of the national settlement money, Leech would want to continue shifting focus away from a fragmented system of addiction care to a long-term approach that loops in everyone, including hospitals, outpatient clinics and residential facility operators.

“That’s my hope is that this money can go to help establish these systems and then we can begin working with the payers to implement a payment arrangement that will save them money and keep people sober long term,” Leech said.

At Prestera, which receives more than half of its funding from Medicaid reimbursements, the parking lot at the Huntington headquarters looks like the aftermath of an earthquake. Simply navigating Prestera's antiquated and glitchy phone system is tricky. Replacing it would cost $85,000.

At another Prestera facility in the city along the Ohio River, Zappia said the roof is being replaced at a cost of $140,000. She also fears that the building's 50-year-old boiler is on its last legs.

“I'm holding my breath,” Zappia said. "I don't have $300,000 to replace it.

"Those buildings need to be in a condition where people can come in and feel like it's a nice place to be, where it's comfortable and inviting. That's why infrastructure is important for us."