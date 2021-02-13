In Nevada desert, a technology firm aims to be a government

Berns said officials told him in an informal discussion two years ago that they weren’t interested in zoning for more homes, a meeting that former County Manager Pat Whitten confirmed. Berns understands that elected leaders in Storey County may not want an experimental city in their backyard but believes the idea should be a state decision because of its potential to “singularly define Nevada going forward.”

“We bought 70,000 acres of land in the county. What did they think we were going to do?” he said.

The former consumer protection attorney said the idea was born from how he sees government as an unnecessary middleman between people and ideas.

“For us to be able to take risks and be limber, nimble and figure things out like you do when you’re designing new products, that’s not how government works. So why not let us just create a government that lets us do those things?” Berns said.

———

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price contributed reporting from Las Vegas. Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

