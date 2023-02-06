WASHINGTON — The 118th Congress is the most diverse in history, with a quarter of members identifying as nonwhite. But disparities persist as lawmakers choose the people who really run things behind the scenes — their staff.

Just 18% of top staff for new and returning members are people of color, according to data compiled by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies. That’s significantly lower than the 40% of Americans nationwide.

This freshman class is not outpacing the previous crop of new members when it comes to hiring racially diverse candidates for top roles, the Joint Center found.

There are bright spots in the data: Top staff working for returning members of the House and Senate are more diverse in this Congress than the last. And certain groups, like the Congressional Asian Pacific American Staff Association, have celebrated key new hires. This month, Sonali Desai was named executive director of the House Democratic Caucus, while Moh Sharma became director of member services for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“We’ve definitely made really great strides this Congress,” said Maureen “Mo” Elinzano, co-president of CAPASA and communications director for Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif. “We’re always so proud when progress is made. But there’s more that should be done.”

Barriers to entry

Elinzano has worked on the Hill for nearly four years and has seen signs of change, beginning with a stint in 2018 in the office of Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray.

“I definitely saw progress,” Elinzano said. “I felt like there were more people of color in my office. And that’s when I joined CAPASA, and through that I started to see that there were people like me working on the Hill.”

But reminders of the obstacles that aides face are embedded in the numbers, like the latest findings from the House Office of Diversity and Inclusion. While staff diversity has increased in recent years overall, it falls short in top staff positions and continues to lag behind national demographics, the office found.

These disparities may stem in part from the relatively low pay rates on the Hill compared with the private sector, according to LaShonda Brenson, senior researcher at the Joint Center, which was founded in 1970 to push for more political clout for Black Americans.

“There’s also an insular culture that I think exists on the Hill that makes it difficult for diverse candidates to kind of poke through,” Brenson said. “And there’s a lack of prioritizing diversity within hiring, retention and promotion within offices. All of these things work together to make it harder for people of color to get these positions.”

Brenson defines “top staff” as chiefs of staff, legislative directors and communications directors — traditionally the three most powerful roles in a member’s office.

Black congressional staffers, in particular, continue to trail their colleagues. While Black Americans account for more than 12% of the country’s population, just a little over 5% of top congressional staffers are Black, according to the Joint Center data.

The gap is even more stark for Latinos, who make up roughly 18.4% of the nation and just over 6% of top staff positions, the Joint Center data shows.

Filling the gap

These diversity figures are not static, and in the early weeks of the new Congress, the Joint Center has pushed for greater awareness as lawmakers seek to fill around 115 remaining top staff positions.

For the first time, the group published its data in the form of a tracker and “report card,” complete with a score for each member of Congress. The score compares the racial diversity of a member’s district to that of top staff. With an option to sort by political party, users can see that Democrats in both chambers have hired more people of color than their Republican counterparts.

The group last updated its numbers on Jan. 24 and plans to do so regularly. To determine race, researchers look at photos and names, and then contact congressional offices to ask for confirmation.

The Joint Center recently partnered with 70 national organizations to send letters to new and returning lawmakers urging them to consider candidates of color for top- and midlevel hires. The think tank also warned that racial diversity on the Hill could easily slide backward if members don’t make it a priority while staffing up.

Brenson pointed to promising steps in recent years, like the creation in 2019 of the House Office of Diversity and Inclusion, which conducts its own demographic surveys of congressional staffers. The office has worked to expand recruitment efforts at colleges and universities, and it offers resources for candidates, like mock interviews and resume reviews.

But no equivalent office exists on the Senate side, though Brenson said her group is agitating for the creation of one. Diversity among top Senate staff has lagged, with just one incoming senator — John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat — hiring a nonwhite person for a top-three position as of this week, according to the Joint Center.

“I think it would send a strong signal to the American people,” Brenson said.

History of diversity and inclusion policies in the workplace History of diversity and inclusion policies in the workplace 1920: Congress establishes the Women’s Bureau of the Department of Labor 1948: President Truman orders desegregation of the armed forces 1961: President John F. Kennedy pushes for “affirmative action” in federal services 1961: JFK establishes President’s Commission on the Status of Women 1963: The Equal Pay Act becomes law 1964: Discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin is prohibited 1965: President Johnson signs order for equal opportunity employment in federal services 1967: Discrimination against workers over the age of 40 is prohibited 1972: Equal Employment Opportunity Commission gains right to pursue its own lawsuits 1973: The Rehabilitation Act marks first step toward inclusivity for individuals with disabilities 1982: The first company grants domestic partner benefits for LGBTQ+ workers 1986: Sexual harassment in the workplace is prohibited 1987: The Hudson Institute publishes Workforce 2000 1988: Congress passes the Women’s Business Ownership Act 1990: Discrimination against individuals with disabilities is prohibited 1990s: Employees successfully sue major corporations for discriminatory practices 2010-14: Media outlets push Silicon Valley companies for diversity records 2014: President Obama signs orders supporting pay transparency and LGBTQ+ rights 2020: Discrimination against LGBTQ+ employees is prohibited