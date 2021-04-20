In Minneapolis, a fortified city awaits Chauvin verdict

"We know we need to do better. What happened the last few days wasn't something we wanted," Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said at the press conference. "But we had to act to keep the community safe. And I will never back down from anybody when it comes to keeping this county safe."

Many here doubt the promises of law enforcement, which has long had a troubled relationship with the city's Black community.

Burhan Israfael, a community organizer who lives in Cedar-Riverside, a Minneapolis neighborhood with one of the largest East African communities in the country, said the presence of military vehicles and armed soldiers was terrifying. He said the terror strikes particularly sharply at the city's many immigrants who fled violence for the safety of the United States.

"I don't know anybody that experienced and lived through something like that, that feels comfortable coming outside," he said. "To be faced with the violent image of somebody dressed in all that camouflage, sort of parading around those massive weapons — is unsettling for sure."

But plenty of others believe the city needs to be ready for trouble.

The Rev. Ian Bethel, a leader in the city's Black church community, sounded almost angry Monday as he spoke alongside the law enforcement officials.