In 'Minari,' harvesting an American dream

But before all that, “Minari” moved the parents of its makers first. At Sundance, Chung, Yeun and producer Christina Oh — all the children of first-generation immigrants from Korea — brought their mothers and fathers to the premiere, putting them up at the same Park City condo complex. Oh could feel her mother during the movie squeezing her arm in delight. When Yeun and his father stood up at the end, they hugged, and sobbed.

“I could hear Steven’s dad watching the film and getting emotional at times,” remembers Chung. “When I saw the way those two embraced after the screening, it was almost a mirror image to the way my dad and I embraced after I showed him the film. I guess that feeling felt very new to me.”

For Yeun, the Seoul-born 37-year-old actor of “Burning" and “The Walking Dead,” the film is about that emotion. Yeun's family emigrated when he was 4 and ultimately settled in Michigan.

“This movie is a feeling for me. The feeling is the thing that keeps it connected to everybody,” said Yeun by phone from Los Angeles. “I don’t know how it’s getting its way out there, specifically. But I just do know the feeling is getting out there.”